Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 31,787 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

