Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 234.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $197.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.