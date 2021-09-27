Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,532 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

