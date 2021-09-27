Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cognex were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.