Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 18,311 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $226.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.78. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.