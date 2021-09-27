Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Corteva worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Corteva by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Corteva by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,322,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,334,000 after buying an additional 323,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.