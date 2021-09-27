Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 32,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

