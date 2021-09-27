Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $89,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

