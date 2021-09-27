Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 21,219 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,765,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 441,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,754,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

