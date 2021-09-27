Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 149,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 2,327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 183,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 176,058 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

