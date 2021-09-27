Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $22.19 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

