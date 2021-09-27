Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.2% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.43. 94,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,997. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

