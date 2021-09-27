Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $18.72. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

