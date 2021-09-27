Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

HLMAF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

