Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.39% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $865,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,883,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

