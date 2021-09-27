Hammerson (HMSNF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS: HMSNF) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company's portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. "

9/7/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2021 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of HMSNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hammerson plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

