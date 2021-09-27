Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 34.64 ($0.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.38. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 14.86 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.02%.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

