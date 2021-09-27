HAP Trading LLC Buys Shares of 12,129 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.61 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.