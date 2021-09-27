HAP Trading LLC Buys Shares of 12,129 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VSTO opened at $41.61 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.39.
Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.
Vista Outdoor Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
