HAP Trading LLC Invests $476,000 in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.29% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USL opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

