HAP Trading LLC Sells 15,259 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

HAP Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.17% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of BLCN opened at $46.33 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

