Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

