Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.07. 411,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

