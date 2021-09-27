Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $114,301.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars.

