Haven Protocol Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $75.38 million and approximately $892,514.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00011946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,633,344 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

