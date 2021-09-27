HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 8,829 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 819,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.