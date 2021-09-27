HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Comcast stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.10. 311,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,799. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.