HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.34. 1,760,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,627,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

