HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $871.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,732. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $901.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

