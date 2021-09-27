HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $53.90 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 3.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.39% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter.

XT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

