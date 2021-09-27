HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

