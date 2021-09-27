HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 395,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

