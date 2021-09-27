Head-To-Head Contrast: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Versus Systems and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 36.34 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -6.54 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 99.65 -$2.08 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Versus Systems and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% RESAAS Services -417.42% -838.93% -344.32%

Summary

Versus Systems beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

