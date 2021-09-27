Head to Head Survey: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) versus Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Medpace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 5.08 N/A N/A N/A Medpace $925.92 million 7.67 $145.38 million $4.00 49.55

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iSpecimen and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medpace has a consensus target price of $190.97, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Medpace 17.07% 21.74% 12.82%

Summary

Medpace beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

