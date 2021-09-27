Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Buys £49,785.12 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Simon King acquired 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58).

Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.90 million and a PE ratio of 22.76. Headlam Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 247.81 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 479.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

