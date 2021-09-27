Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.82

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.74, with a volume of 90871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

A number of research firms have commented on HWX. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a market cap of C$973.00 million and a P/E ratio of 119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

