HeartBout Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $184,637.18 and $133.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00123548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043268 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.