HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €60.42 ($71.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.