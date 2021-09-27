Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

