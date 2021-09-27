Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 456,164 L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 456,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

LNFA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,661. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

