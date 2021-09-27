Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,941,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,413 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,990,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

