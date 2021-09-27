Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $71.31 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,336 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 2.0% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $71,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.73. 18,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.