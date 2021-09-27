Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,315,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.14% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of CFFE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.