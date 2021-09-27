Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,120,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $4,975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

