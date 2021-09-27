Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Executive Network Partnering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

ENPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,001. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

