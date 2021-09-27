Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,587,718 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,587,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.16% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.