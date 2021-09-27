HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gobi Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOBI stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

