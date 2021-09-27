HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 447 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $692.48 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $734,060. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

