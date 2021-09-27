HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

