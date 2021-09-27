HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 445,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.88 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

