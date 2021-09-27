HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

